SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Update

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,937,000 shares, a growth of 371.1% from the February 27th total of 11,450,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,879,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

SLM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,914,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,641 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SLM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,663,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,234,000 after buying an additional 1,678,573 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,453,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,059,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,806,000 after buying an additional 118,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,147,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,776,000 after buying an additional 521,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. 5,356,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. SLM has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

