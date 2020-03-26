SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 410.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of SM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,364,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,840. The company has a market cap of $159.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

