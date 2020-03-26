SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0027

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. SmartCash has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $214,811.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,754.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.02053307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.05 or 0.03405645 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00595907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014907 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00738488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00075753 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00478084 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014683 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Braziliex, HitBTC, CoinBene, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

