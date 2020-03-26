SmartCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1,742.95 (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. SmartCoin has a market capitalization of $1,742.95 and approximately $20.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00596570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007856 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000281 BTC.

SmartCoin Coin Profile

SmartCoin (SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,182 coins. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc.

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

