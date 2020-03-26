Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $449,100.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SMAR traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,001. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

