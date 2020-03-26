Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given New GBX 2,135 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,335 ($30.72) to GBX 2,135 ($28.08) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,711 ($22.51) to GBX 1,926 ($25.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,912.67 ($25.16).

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,409 ($18.53) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,652 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,768.97. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,023 ($26.61). The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82.

In related news, insider Graham Baker sold 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($20.73), for a total value of £56,184.40 ($73,907.39).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

