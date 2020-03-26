SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $299,732.73 and approximately $71,595.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004275 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,490,880 coins and its circulating supply is 23,413,788 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

