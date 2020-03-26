Social Send (SEND) Price Down 54.7% This Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 64.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Social Send has a market cap of $72,863.88 and approximately $104.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded down 54.7% against the dollar. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016356 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003540 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003394 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

