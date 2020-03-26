Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Solar Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

SLRC stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 622,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,922. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $436.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 53,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $498,862.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,342.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Peteka purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $106,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 245,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,447 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,469 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Solar Capital by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Solar Capital by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,397 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Solar Capital by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in Solar Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 169,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.