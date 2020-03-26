Solaris Hits Market Cap of $237,747.01 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001944 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. In the last week, Solaris has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $237,747.01 and $1,179.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solaris alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000227 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,819,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,819,893 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solaris and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.