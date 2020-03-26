SoMee.Social (ONG) Market Cap Reaches $165,980.43

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One SoMee.Social token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. SoMee.Social has a total market capitalization of $165,980.43 and approximately $12.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social’s launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,103,281 tokens. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social. SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global.

SoMee.Social Token Trading

SoMee.Social can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

