Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Stock Price

Press coverage about Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Geely Automobile earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Geely Automobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geely Automobile in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Geely Automobile to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Geely Automobile in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Geely Automobile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Geely Automobile currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GELYF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.56. 49,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,464. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components.

