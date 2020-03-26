Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

SAH opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $424.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345. 33.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.