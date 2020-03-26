Sony (NYSE:SNE) Getting Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Sony (NYSE:SNE) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a media sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SNE traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.50. 1,465,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65. Sony has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $73.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

