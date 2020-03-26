Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co (NYSE:SO) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.72. Southern reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

NYSE SO traded up $5.00 on Thursday, reaching $55.14. 8,647,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,164,019. Southern has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,763. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Southern by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

