Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Southwest Airlines earned a news sentiment score of -3.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

LUV traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.23. 8,984,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,087,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Cowen upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.16.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

