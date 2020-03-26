S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $281.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI traded up $17.76 on Thursday, reaching $244.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,774. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,958,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,971,000 after buying an additional 201,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,639,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,417,000 after buying an additional 66,086 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after buying an additional 1,622,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.