S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Boosted by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after buying an additional 66,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in S&P Global by 997.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,256 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in S&P Global by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,301,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $12.46 on Thursday, reaching $239.65. 438,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,945. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.52 and its 200-day moving average is $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on S&P Global from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

