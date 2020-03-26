S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $37,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock opened at $227.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on S&P Global from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

