S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. S&P Global earned a news sentiment score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the business services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.50.

S&P Global stock traded up $17.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.95. 2,862,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,774. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.90. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

