SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Sidoti

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Sidoti from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research began coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

NASDAQ SP traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 24,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.05.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SP Plus will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 544.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 79,504 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $1,443,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 56.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,974,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

