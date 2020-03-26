SpaceChain Market Capitalization Achieves $665,841.74 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest, Bittrex and Upbit. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $665,841.74 and $123,297.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Coinnest and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

