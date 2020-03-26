Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE SPG traded up C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 93,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,220. Spark Power Group has a one year low of C$0.90 and a one year high of C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 million and a PE ratio of 224.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.30.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.