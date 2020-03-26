SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,431.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,668,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after buying an additional 1,559,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,619 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,701,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,565,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,378,000 after acquiring an additional 609,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.26. 99,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

