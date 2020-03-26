SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.23. 7,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,612. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $66.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.