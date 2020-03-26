SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 258.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 123.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,862,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $252.82 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

