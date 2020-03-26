SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, March 30th

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 27th.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,599,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,199. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XES. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

