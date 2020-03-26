SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 30th

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, March 30th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 27th.

NYSEARCA:XOP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 46,145,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,606,758. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOP. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

