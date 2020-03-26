Spectiv (SIG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Spectiv has a market cap of $13,703.43 and approximately $3.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.68 or 0.02573715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00194362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,280,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectiv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

