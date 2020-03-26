Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,240 at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.

SXS has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital cut Spectris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America cut Spectris to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Spectris in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,175 ($28.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,648.64 ($34.84).

Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,242 ($29.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,626.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,638.44. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectris will post 17118.0003617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cathy Turner bought 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, for a total transaction of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35). Also, insider Andrew Heath purchased 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26). Insiders acquired 3,436 shares of company stock worth $9,515,008 over the last quarter.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

