Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPPI. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

SPPI stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,558. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $265.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.25.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $38,353.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 246,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,304.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,764 shares of company stock worth $123,463. 9.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 95,011 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

