Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 8,900 ($117.07) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 9,680 ($127.33). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas raised their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 8,900 ($117.07) price objective (down from GBX 9,200 ($121.02)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 6,900 ($90.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,466.67 ($111.37).

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 8,060 ($106.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 6,950 ($91.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,780.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,523.52.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, with a total value of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

