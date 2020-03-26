Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.21.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

