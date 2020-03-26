Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

NYSE SRC traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,292. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.58. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,013,000 after purchasing an additional 197,269 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,261,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $61,001,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 76,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

