Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,604 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 61,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 48,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

SRC opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.58. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

