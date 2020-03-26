Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Insider Sells $37,548.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,550,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $2,116,276.28.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $426,440.15.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,325. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Splunk from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Splunk by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

