Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Update

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, an increase of 461.7% from the February 27th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SRLP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 124,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,265. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $999.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRLP. ValuEngine upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Hartree Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 169,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 73,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 895.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

