SpreadCoin (SPR) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. SpreadCoin has a total market capitalization of $6,811.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000170 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpreadCoin Profile

SPR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info.

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

SpreadCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

