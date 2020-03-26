Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,196 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $25,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

