SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG reduced its stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,600 shares during the period. SPX Flow makes up approximately 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Robecosam AG owned 1.51% of SPX Flow worth $31,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SPX Flow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in SPX Flow during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SPX Flow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPX Flow during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPX Flow by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX Flow stock traded up $3.81 on Thursday, hitting $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 399,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.09. SPX Flow Inc has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. SPX Flow’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLOW shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $54,315.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,766.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $856,736 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

