SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SRC Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,775,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SRC Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 184,747 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in SRC Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,241,104 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 171,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $10,606,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SRC Energy by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,207,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 580,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRCI stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. SRC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

