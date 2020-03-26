SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Citigroup

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.79.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.51. 2,327,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.30. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 596.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

