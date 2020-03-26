SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SSP Group from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SSP Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised SSP Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 652.78 ($8.59).

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 284.50 ($3.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 501.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 616.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 136.80 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

