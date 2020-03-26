SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 645 ($8.48).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSPG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.73) price target (up from GBX 720 ($9.47)) on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSP Group to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SSPG traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 301 ($3.96). 4,057,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 494.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 614.55. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136.80 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

