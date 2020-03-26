St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 625

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price reduced by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 625 ($8.22) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.93% from the stock’s previous close.

STJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,351 ($17.77) to GBX 1,344 ($17.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,133.30 ($14.91).

LON STJ opened at GBX 761.51 ($10.02) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 996.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,047.83. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 751.20 ($9.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.69.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

