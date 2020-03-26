Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 64,900 Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.77% of Baozun worth $36,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baozun by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 132,823 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Baozun by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.10. 1,134,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,684. Baozun Inc has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.86%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC began coverage on Baozun in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Baozun to $40.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

