Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.39% of Quaker Chemical worth $40,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 794,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 204,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after purchasing an additional 59,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 195,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KWR traded up $6.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.63. The company had a trading volume of 93,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,814. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average of $159.85.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.54 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KWR. ValuEngine raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

