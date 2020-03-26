Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $34.45 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.25% of UDR worth $34,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in UDR during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UDR by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 3.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UDR. Zelman & Associates raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.78. 2,266,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

