Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $35.90 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.23% of Huntington Bancshares worth $35,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 202,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 57,753 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $5,328,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

HBAN stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,544,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,344,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

