Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $36.22 Million Position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,529,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.15% of Telefonica Brasil worth $36,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 1,260.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Shares of NYSE VIV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 4,409,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,664. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.